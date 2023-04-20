A bill that would prohibit someone committed of a hate crime from buying or owning a gun for ten years has passed the Nevada Senate.
Senate Bill 171 moved forward in a 13-8 vote.
According to the bill, those who violate the new policies laid out would be guilty of a felony and could face prison time and fines.
The bill now heads to the Assembly.
The Assembly Caucus previously told us they do not support this bill or some of the other gun reform proposals in the legislature.
They said in part, "we do not believe the proposals in these bills would do anything to help prevent gun violence but would only make law-abiding citizens more vulnerable to criminals already intent on breaking the law."