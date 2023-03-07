Today, Nevada Assemblyman Hafen of District 36 introduced Assembly Bill 203 before the Assembly Committee on Growth and Infrastructure.
AB203, if passed into law, will exempt Purple Heart veterans and the families of those who died in the line of duty, or who died from injuries sustained while on active duty to the Armed Services of the United States from state parking fees.
The bill would also allow for special Veteran license plates to be personalized for those who qualify, indicating that they are exempt from such parking fees.
“The families of those who sacrificed their lives to defend our freedoms deserve our support,” said Assemblyman Gregory Hafen. “This is just a small token of our appreciation, honoring our decorated veterans and the memory of those we lost in the line of duty.”