Nevadans claimed over $30 million in unclaimed property in February - the highest monthly amount in state history.
Nearly 30,000 claims valued at $31,187,194 were generated by Nevadans last month.
The state treasurer says there's still almost $950-million in unclaimed property owed to Nevadans, so if you aren't sure if you have any it might be worth checking.
Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for a certain period of time, generally three years. This includes bank accounts, un-cashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler's checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits, and much more.
Businesses are required to report to the Program every year, regardless of whether they have unclaimed property or not. When the State receives unclaimed property, it is held in perpetuity until its rightful owner can be found.
Nevadans are encouraged to search for their own unclaimed property by visiting ClaimItNevada.org.
(State of Nevada contributed to this report.)