Head Coach, Jay Norvell is gone and now, the Wolf Pack football team won't have its star tight end for the quick lane bowl. Cole Turner announced on Twitter he will be forgoing the game to get set for the NFL Draft.

The 6-6 240 pound former wide receiver was a 2-time All-Mountain West selection with the Pack.  In 2021 he finished with 677-yards and 10-Td grabs.

For his career he finishes with 1,370 yards and 20-scores...Averaging 11.7 Yards per catch.

The Pack takes on Western Michigan in the quick lane bowl December 27th.