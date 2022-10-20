Nevadaworks, an organization that helps connect job seekers with jobs, is hosting a grand-reopening of their EmployNV Job Center at the Reno Town Mall Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. That space was formerly known as the American Job Center of Nevada.
The goal is to help both job seekers and local companies navigate the Northern Nevada job market. Upstairs is the career hub, with resources for job seekers looking for all kinds of work.
"Unemployment, particularly in Northern Nevada, is quite low," said Nevadaworks CEO Milton Stewart. "And so the folks that don't have jobs typically have more barriers and need more assistance to get into the workforce. So that's what we're able to provide through these centers. The career hub is where we can take folks that have barriers to employment, and we can manage those barriers and address those barriers in this one-stop setting."
The business hub is downstairs, there to help local companies of all sizes.
"Everything from recruiting - that's our bread and butter - to incentives for training and labor market information," said John Parel with the business services office. "If a company is moving here, or looking at restructuring salaries, that's what we help with. One big thing we do is training, so if we can't find them, I like to say we'll build them."
The services here are all free and open to everyone. Veterans get priority.
"If you're a veteran, make sure you're telling those folks you're a veteran," Stewart said. "You go right to the front of the line. And then we do assessments so we can determine where, do we need to get you in this center, who do we need to get you in front of to get you the services you need."
The job center partners with other agencies to provide all kinds of assistance, everything from additional training to help with job-related expenses, all free of charge.
"Everything we offer is no cost," Parel said. "We have the largest database of job seekers. We're part of DETR and the other side of that is the unemployment database, so we're able to scrape the unemployment database and find them clients that might not be in the other job banks, the national job banks."
The EmployNV Job Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and walk-ins are always welcome.