Lara Properties saw the potential to take a dilapidated property and create a vibrant, community living experience with rents ranging from $900 to $2150 per month.
The HUB@Oddie is an adaptive, pet friendly, environmentally-sensitive apartment community offering studio, one and two bedroom options as well as 2 spacious live/work units with a separate work space.
Each unit includes full-size stainless-steel kitchen appliances, carpet and laminate flooring with large windows providing an abundance of natural light throughout. Most units have a patio that connects to numerous community courtyards and all units include window coverings.
Residents have access to first-class amenities including large courtyards, pet friendly living including a dog wash, a media/game room, fitness center, on-site laundry, rentable storage spaces and high-speed internet and cable.
Other unique features include wide internal corridors with abundant natural light, secure fob access to property, a mail room with parcel lockers, gated courtyards, party room and daily door to door trash collection.
Construction began in July 2021 and the repurposing of this building reduced the environmental impact and waste of total demolition by keeping most major structural components. All mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems have been replaced. This resulted in less noise, waste, and traffic disturbances, and enabled a faster completion timeline and reduced overall costs.
“Contributing to the transformation of the Oddie Corridor has been exciting for us. When we found this unique property, we knew it could be re-purposed to provide modern affordable living spaces that create a close community within. We are proud to have created a beautiful addition to the Oddie Corridor transformation.” Del Nordby, Lara Properties LLC “Living at the hub has been a great experience, I enjoy using the game room and gym facility. I am the first person to live in my unit and I appreciate the new and modern living space.” Nate Rhoda, resident. Future development will feature a 2,875 square foot by-the-hour commercial kitchen.
The space will be ideal for local culinary start-ups, caterers and food truck businesses.
The HUB@Oddie is located at 1835 Oddie Blvd in Sparks, located on the Oddie Wells Project route and is conveniently located near shopping, bus stops, and the UNR campus. The community also boasts easy access to I-80 and I-580.
To learn more, you can visit thehubatoddie.com.