The City of Reno is working to make the roads downtown safer to ride your bike or scooter downtown, including giving riders their own lane separate from cars with the new Micromobility Project. Some may be wondering, what exactly is micromobility? Well, it's the small lightweight vehicles such as bikes or e-scooters that typically operate at speeds less than 20 miles per hour.
With a buffer between oncoming traffic and the new lanes on Virginia Street, there are new road rules. You'll notice a bike signal resembling a traffic light, lane changes accommodating two directions, and bike boxes for when the micromobility lanes connect with normal street traffic.
One of the pedicab drivers is very happy with the new changes since in the past she's found herself in some unfortunate situations with traffic. Jamie Chapman, a Pineapple Pedicab Driver tells us, "It was actually a drunk driver, and they hit me several times." Alara Plaskon, a bicyclist says with the new street installations they feel safer on the roads. "I feel like I'm not going to get run over as easily with them, and sometimes I like to ride slow if there's nobody behind me."
Officials hope in the future they can add more micromobility lanes in Downtown Reno.