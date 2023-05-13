The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department is offering new arts programs and activities for kids this summer.
Every Saturday in June from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m., the Sierra Arts Foundation will host the Youth Art Fundamental Series.
These classes are designed for young artists between the ages of 7 and 12 who are eager to further develop their artistic skills. The series focuses on the fundamentals of design and art making. Each class is dedicated to a specific art element, design principle, art medium, and technical application. The cost is $25 per class, which includes a $5 material fee.
The department will also be offering a new one-week Art Enrichment Camp with the Sierra Arts Foundation from July 31-August 4, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This camp will offer five fun-filled days of creativity in art making, dance, and theater.
Kids ages 7-12 will connect with their inner artists through engaging in unique art projects in pencil drawing, pastel drawing, watercolor painting, and acrylic painting. They will also learn about character development and experience the joy of creative expression through dance and theatre. The camp fee is $150 for the week.
All classes will be held in the Community Center Art Building in the South Parking Lot. Advance registration is required, and space is limited.
Pioneer Center Youth Programs (PCYP) will also be continuing their FREE performance series through the summer at the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Community Center.
PCYP performances are designed to educate, entertain, and enlighten elementary-age children through interactive presentations in a variety of artistic disciplines, including music, theater, and dance. Performances are one hour, and advance registration is recommended. Upcoming dates:
- Saturday, May 27: StorySongs (music and storytelling)
- Sunday, June 4: Collateral & Co. (dance and poetry)
- Saturday, July 1: Kantu Inka (music from Latin America)
- Saturday, August 19: Reno Taiko Tsurunokia (Japanese Taiko drumming)
For more information and to register for all of these upcoming arts programs: Home | City of Carson City Online Services (activecommunities.com)