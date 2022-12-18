Christmas is less than one week away, and people are out and about getting some last-minute holiday shopping done. But for some, the holidays might be looking a little different this year.
Even though high prices may be a factor for how people shop this year, there are other reasons for switching up some holiday traditions. Robert Nobriga, a holiday shopper says, "Usually I struggle with what to buy not how much it costs, but yeah the prices are a little pricier this year."
Aside from prices being high due to inflation this holiday season, sometimes it’s hard to guess exactly what the perfect gift might be. Especially if the person you’re buying the gift for doesn’t know what they want themselves.
Nobriga also mentions "I struggle every year; I ask everybody what they want, and they say I don't know..." Making for a tricky shopping season for shoppers all over the country. Some local shoppers at the Reno Public Market say they start holiday shopping as early as possible, not just to save money but also to give them more time to find the right gift. Lydia Poon, another holiday shopper we spoke to says, "You can see things when you're shopping and then realize oh that's perfect for so and so."
But a lot of families are planning for a smaller holiday celebration altogether.
They say people can save money by simply buying less or taking a more non-traditional approach like the classic white elephant gift exchange.
Dylan Glatt, a self-proclaimed "Sort-of" holiday shopper tells us what him and his family are doing for the holidays this year "The littler kids are the ones where were like ok were still going to be buying gifts for them because that's fun, they love it, we love it but for us and each other probably less." A few gift-givers are getting crafty in the kitchen as an alternative to store-bought gifts. Poon tells us "We've been doing a lot of baking at home, so I think something homemade is always really appreciated by friends so it's really the thought that counts of course."
For the holidays, most shoppers agree, family always come first. Glatt explains "We're getting old I don't know, it's like it’s becoming more of a production each year so were trying to focus more attention on the things we care about." Nobriga also says "There's the dinner and just the family aspect of being around together and we're looking forward to that rather than the commercial side of it because if everything's going to be too expensive and too hard to get... well then you've got to adapt."
A lot of people are saying they hope they can keep the smaller gift buying for the holidays a new tradition for the future.