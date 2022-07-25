Weather Alert

...Hot Temperatures, Wildfire Smoke, and Chances For Thunderstorms This Week... * HEAT: Hot temperatures continue this week with several days of record to near-record daytime highs. Widespread Moderate with isolated High heat impacts are likely, so take necessary precautions to limit effects for heat sensitive folks and pets. Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and be vigilant of vulnerable neighbors, family or friends. Monitor the forecast closely and consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day, if possible. * SMOKE: Smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, CA will continue to affect western Nevada and the Sierra this week. Areas across the Tahoe Basin, Carson Valley, and eastern Sierra may see periods of degraded air quality each night/morning with minor improvements by the afternoon. How long will the smoke affect the region? That is dependent on the intensity and activity of the fire or any possible additional fires through the week. For the latest air quality information go here: www.airnow.gov and www.fire.airnow.gov * THUNDERSTORMS: Hot conditions will combine with incoming moisture to bring a return of afternoon thunderstorms this week. Storms will primarily be confined to southern Mono and Mineral counties this afternoon, but storm potential will spread northward through the week. Keep an eye out for lightning and gusty/erratic outflow winds with storms today. Lightning-caused fires will be a concern through the week with increasing storm coverage. Storms will gradually become wetter in nature later this week with the potential for heavy rains and flooding concerns for steep terrain or burn areas.