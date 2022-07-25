The first day of school in Washoe County is only three weeks away. In her first interview as superintendent, Dr. Susan Enfield tells us she has a lot of work to do, but is excited for the challenge.
“Many people have told me it feels like we are starting a new chapter."
If it is a new chapter for the Washoe County School District, then its author is Dr. Enfield. She began her new job on July 6, 2022. Her top priority as the new leader is student success.
"The first is making sure that all children in Washoe County have access to the highest quality education possible,” she said. “That is job number one. That is the heart of what we do."
To get there, Dr. Enfield knows the importance a team. But that team is short staffed, with hundreds of openings that need to be filled
“I think making sure that we are fully staffed, whether that's bus drivers, teachers, support staff,” she said.
Transportation is one of the biggest needs in Washoe County, as some routes were shortened, or temporarily suspended last year. However, it is a challenge the entire nation faces.
"It's not a problem unique to the Washoe County School District,” she said. “I want to be clear. You can’t travel anywhere in this country, drive through a community and not see a 'bus drivers wanted' sign in any school district."
Dr. Enfield also understands the possible hesitation when any new leader takes the helm. That is why she wants to earn the community's trust, not expect it.
“We talk about trust a lot,” said Enfield. “But trust does not magically appear. Trust comes through relationships. Relationships take time."
The decision to come to Northern Nevada was not only for professional reasons, but personal reasons too.
"I'm from the Bay Area,” she said. “My father lives in Napa. So that's less than a three hour drive away. That's important to me at this point in my life."
Dr. Enfield has a lot to do between now and the first part of the school year. She's calling it her 'entry plan.' She is expected to talk more about that in the coming weeks.