Washoe County School District's new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield shared her entry plan to trustees on Tuesday titled ‘A New Chapter for WCSD’.
The plan has three focus points.
One is about getting back to the basics of making sure all students are known, challenged and supported to succeed.
The second point is about building trust, which includes with families and the community.
The third point focuses on creating a healthy, supportive and resilient school system. This is to ensure all staff are valued, engaged and successful.
It’s important for me that I can build relationships so I can turn build trust", Superintendent Enfield said. "I want people to trust me as a leader but more importantly I want them to see Washoe County School District as a trusted organization."
We also had an update on staffing levels expected this upcoming school year.
There were 146 positions available and the school district made a decision to deploy 60 teachers on special assignments.
Last year, the district had 62 vacancies on the first day of school last year.
The district is also discussing long term subs, paid interns, if there’s uncertainties with enrollment.
The next update for the entry plan after it was presented today will be on October 11, 2022.