Weather Alert

...SERIES OF WINTER STORMS WILL BRING WIDESPREAD IMPACTS TO WESTERN NEVADA THROUGH MID-WEEK... * A relatively weak system will move into the area Saturday afternoon and evening hours. Outside of ridge tops, winds are not expected to be a concern. Light snowfall accumulations of less than 1 inch is possible above 5,000 feet after sunset, with a rain or rain/snow mix at valley elevations. * A second, stronger system will quickly arrive early Sunday. Snowfall amounts of 1 inch or less in the valleys, with up to 3 inches in the foothills, including Virginia City. Combined liquid totals from rain and snow will generally be 0.25 inches or less across the area. * A potent Atmospheric River is still expected to impact the area Monday into Tuesday of next week. This system will bring copious amounts of moisture and precipitation to the region. Along river basins and cities that predominately see just rainfall, urban and small stream flooding concerns is likely. However, there is a high degree of uncertainty in snow levels, especially on Monday during the onset of the storm. Conditions are favorable for heavy/wet snow with high precipitation rates on Monday, even in the lowest valleys. With that said, there is an equal chance that snow levels will remain just above major urban centers. This will mean the difference of more widespread flooding concerns or heavy/wet snowfall. Impacts are likely either way, so it is advised to check roadway conditions before the Monday morning commute.