January 6 is a special day for some Catholics as they celebrate Three King’s Day, or Día de los Reyes. It is a way to honor the three wise men who gave gifts to Jesus when he was baptized. Inside Las Palomas Bakery Friday morning, bakers were preparing for the holiday.
“It's a very traditional celebration in Latin America,” said Maria Perez, owner of Las Palomas Bakery in Reno.
They have been working non-stop since Wednesday, preparing the signature dish: ‘Rosca de Reyes.’ It is very similar to a king cake. The rosca, meaning wreath, is oval shaped and symbolizes a crown. Inside there is a small baby Jesus, and whoever gets the slice with the figurine, has an obligation of their own.
“We cut the cake, and whoever gets the baby has to bring tamales for the next gathering,” said Perez.
Getting the baby also means good luck for the year to come. Perez ordered the ingredients and boxes from Mexico back in August just so they would have it on time. For the holiday, Las Palomas Bakery plans on making about 600 roscas, making it one of their busiest days of business all year long.
“Right now we have sold 300 and I hope we will sell double today,” said Perez.
She says you do not have to be Hispanic to participate as it is an opportunity for anyone to learn more about this tradition.
"They ask me how the celebration is and I explain to them and they get so happy,” said Perez. “We have a lot of customers that try to celebrate like us.”
Las Palomas Bakery is located on Wells Avenue in Reno, Nevada and prepares various pastries throughout the year.