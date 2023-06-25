From 12 to 8 p.m. today, the Northern Nevada Taco Fest ended its two-day stint at Victorian Square.
All the taco lovers gathered to enjoy some food, listen to live music and much more.
They say that Saturday's success carried over into Sunday.
"Just satisfying to see the vendors being busy and selling all of their stuff and saying 'Maria, I'm running out of this and that'," said Maria Davis, Event Coordinator for Millennium Entertainment. "It's great for our economy, it's great for our community. It's great for the families."
Nine different taco vendors are competing for the crown of the best taco in Northern Nevada.
There was also a salsa dance contest, chihuahua beauty pageant, a taco eating contest where the winner walked away with $200 and much more.
Davis says Sparks has been extremely welcoming by allowing them to host at Victorian plaza.
"Sparks is really going out of their way to try and bring the community together and we, the Latinos, are a big part of this community," Davis said.
She also says that they've seen a massive turnout this year and they plan on doing it even bigger and better for next year.
"We already see the things that we can do to expand next year," Davis said. "Maybe this Victorian Square area next year will not be enough, and we'll have to close more streets."
Vendors and visitors tell us they plan to return as well.
"Oh, one hundred percent," said Hunter Flores, Sparks Resident. "If you love tacos definitely coming back for sure."
"I would like to continue to do this event with Millenium Entertainment because everybody's happy and everybody's enjoying," said Gustavo Peni, Pillulles Tacos.
Peni says the payoff of people enjoying his food is hard to compete with.
"My favorite part is serving to the people and hearing you guys say you enjoy my food," Peni said. "That's what I make my favorite part."
So, if you didn't get the chance to make it this year, it looks like next year is going to be even bigger.
Davis told us that one of the most important parts of the festival was to make families come together and have a good time, and she thinks they accomplished that.