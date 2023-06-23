U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that Northern Nevada will receive over $12 million from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to fund new clean public transportation.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will receive $8,784,606 to purchase new hydrogen fuel cell buses and support an expansion of their hydrogen fueling station. The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) will receive $3,400,000 to fund their Clean Transit Initiative which is making transit in the Lake Tahoe Basin cleaner and more sustainable.
“Nevada’s public transportation systems are already working to become more sustainable, and the funding I helped secure will bring more clean buses and transportation infrastructure to Northern Nevada,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ve led in the Senate on clean transportation advancements, and will continue to support projects that make public transportation easier and more accessible for Nevada families.”
“Reducing emissions by transitioning to clean energy is critical to combating climate change,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m glad to announce more than $12 million I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is coming to communities in Northern Nevada to expand green public transportation and reduce our carbon footprint.”
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)