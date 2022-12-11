With the winter storm coming through this weekend bringing in a few inches of snow in our neighborhoods.
Residents were out with their shovels to clear driveways and sidewalks.
We spoke to one neighbor who actually doesn’t use a shovel to clear his driveway…he uses a snowblower. He tells us he doesn’t just clear his own driveway but goes around and helps his neighbors out too.
Randy Greeley, a Golden Valley resident says excitedly "It's almost an addiction! I wait for it to snow I get up in the morning and I start at my home, and I just work my way up and down the street. Today I went through two tanks of fuel for my blower, blowing snow in the neighborhood." Residents in the Golden Valley area woke up to a winter wonderland this morning, leaving a lot of snow behind to be shoveled away.
Even if there are just a few inches of snow on the ground, clearing it off of driveways and sidewalks can help keep you and your neighbors safe "So neighbors anybody walking doesn't slip and fall and keeps it dry and it doesn't ice over the next day." Michaela Suarez, another Golden Valley resident says. Greeley adds "If you don’t shovel your driveway and you go over it, your car packs it down, and turns it to ice and this time of year with the temperatures, you have the ice on your driveway for weeks.”
This particular neighborhood sees a lot of families and children, which makes safety an even bigger concern "We have a ton of kids who go to the elementary school here and keeping the sidewalks clear of ice, so they don’t slip and fall and hurt themselves on their way home or on their way to school." Greeley explains.
One mom and her son who were done shoveling their driveway saw the weather as a chance to have some family fun in the snow, which doesn't happen often down here in the valley. Suarez tells us "We're just building a snowman playing in the snow a little snowball fight just trying to have fun and enjoy it while we can."
And for some people in this neighborhood, the snowfall gives them an opportunity to help their community... Which is all the fun they need. Greeley says excitedly "I wait for it to happen I love it! It's snowing again right now I'm starting to get excited!"