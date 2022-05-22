Several recreation sites on the Plumas National Forest are opening this weekend, with additional sites opening in the coming weeks as the summer recreation season starts.
On Friday, May 20, numerous sites were opened in the Feather River Canyon, Lake Davis Recreation Area, Frenchman Lake, Antelope Lake Recreation Area, Bucks Lake Recreation Area, and isolated sites on the Beckwourth and Mount Hough Ranger District operated by Outdoors in Plumas as a concessionaire under permit with the Plumas National Forest.
Recreation sites in the Lakes Basin Recreation Area operated by Outdoors in Plumas are scheduled to open May 27.
Feather Falls, Little North Fork and Rogers Cow Campgrounds in the Feather River Canyon, also operated by Outdoors in Plumas, remain closed for the 2022 season due to wildfire damage.
More information on sites managed by Outdoors in Plumas is available at www.outdoorsinplumas.com.
Forest recreation specialists are opening Wyandotte Campground at Little Grass Valley Recreation Area, as well as sites in Sly Creek and Strawberry Campgrounds in the Sly Creek Recreation Area on May 22.
Reservations for Wyandotte Campground are available at Recreation.gov. Campsites in the Sly Creek Recreation Area are first come, first served.
There are several other campgrounds and day use areas managed by the Plumas National Forest available now, including Red Bridge Campground and Brady’s Camp on the Mount Hough Ranger District, and Milsap Bar Campground and American House and Poker Flat OHV Camps on the Feather River Ranger District.
These sites generally have minimal amenities and don’t have fees.
“We are working closely with our partners at Outdoors in Plumas to reopen recreation facilities for the 2022 season as the weather continues to improve,” said Plumas National Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and look forward to seeing you out there recreating on the Plumas National Forest!”
For a fun and safe experience, Forest visitors should be aware of closures and current conditions when planning a trip.
More information about recreation opportunities on the Plumas National Forest can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.