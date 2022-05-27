With the long Memorial Day weekend ahead, NV Energy wants to remind customers to be aware of potential utility scams.
Common utility scams include individuals falsely representing themselves as NV Energy on the phone, via email or in person and threatening immediate disconnection while demanding immediate payment.
NV Energy says they do not call or visit customers to demand immediate payment for any reason.
Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.
NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak or Bitcoin, and never asks for payment through a QR or bar code. The company will also never ask for your credit card information over the phone.
If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions.
Customers may also report the scam via nvenergy.com/scams and check their account at nvenergy.com/myaccount. Customers can call NV Energy's 24/7 customer service department in northern Nevada at 775-834-4444 and in southern Nevada at 702-402-5555.
An NV Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service. For other services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment but will not need to enter your home or take payment.
For more tips and reminders on how to protect yourself from scams, you can visit nvenergy.com/scams
(NV Energy)