Deputies with the Nye County Sheriff's Office had an interesting day rescuing a donkey stuck in a mining hole.
Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, Deputies responded to a rural area outside of Rhyolite after a hiker called saying they had found a donkey stuck in a hole.
Because of where the mining hole entrance was on the mountain, deputies had to travel on foot.
They tied a rope around the donkey and made sure it wasn't injured before spending several hours working to hoist the donkey out of the hole.
Once it was finally out; deputies say the donkey took off.
The mining hole is now set to be closed so a similar incident doesn't happen again.