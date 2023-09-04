Many government offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day.
All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 4. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:
For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text 911. For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.
--
The following City of Sparks administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day.
- Sparks City Hall - 431 Prater Way
- Sparks Parks and Recreation - 98 Richards Way
- Alf Sorensen Community Center - 1400 Baring Blvd.
- Larry D. Johnson Community Center - 1200 12th Street
- Sparks Municipal Court - 450 C St.
Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
--
Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day.
The following county offices will be closed:
- Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno.
- All Washoe County Libraries will be closed. Book drops and online services will remain available. Access library hours and online services at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/95ac6be1/-YahntRft0m9EVX3gztQvw?u=http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/.
- Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
- Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, and Wadsworth Justice Court
- The Second Judicial District Court
- The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
- The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – All administrative offices will be unavailable. Visiting and cashier remains open, and if citizens need emergency assistance, please call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at 775-785-WCSO (9276).
- Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters/Fire Prevention and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
- Washoe County Health District – Clinical services
- Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
- The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fictitious firm names, notary bond filings and marriage licenses.
---
Post Offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day holiday. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS for further assistance.
Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select Post Offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80% of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail. To find SSK locations, customers can go to https://link.edgepilot.com/s/62871a8d/21J1J0GY2UGru8WHt2JKsQ?u=http://www.usps.com/.