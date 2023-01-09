One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening.
A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt.
Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a "trouble unknown" call around 7:30 p.m. near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting.
Washoe County says the injured officer is a Reno Police sergeant - he underwent surgery and now is currently in serious but stable condition.
Residents near the area were evacuated as police work to get the second suspect out of the apartment complex.
Reno Police, REMSA and local SWAT teams were on scene.
Reno Police say that Washoe County is taking over the investigation as part of the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.