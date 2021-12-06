Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol deputies and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to a rollover vehicle crash in Sun Valley.

The rollover occurred on Sergei Street and involved a 67-year-old driver who was conscious and talking to first responders on scene.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with unknown injures. 

A preliminary investigation indicates that speed and inattention may have been factors in this incident.

(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)