Weather Alert

...SNOWFALL LIKELY FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND... * Through tonight: A weak weather system brings snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for the higher elevations of the Sierra from near I-80 southward to Mono and Alpine counties. Up to an inch of snowfall is possible between 6,500 to 7,500 feet late overnight into early Tuesday morning. This could produce slick driving conditions for the passes around the Sierra and on Highway 395 in Mono County. * A cold storm will drop into the region Wednesday evening through Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors. Accumulating snow is highly likely (80% chance) for all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra. However, there are still variations in the exact timing and totals. Lake-effect snow will also be possible southeast of Pyramid Lake and Lake Tahoe Thursday evening. Please see the Winter Storm Watch for more details. * Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest wind gusts of 10-20 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder valleys. * Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the Forecast Discussion.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Snow possible. Snow totals will be around 1 to 3 inch for lower valleys with 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Local amounts up to 8 inches will be possible, especially where lake-effect bands set up. Wind gusts up to 40 mph is also possible. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels begin between around 6,500 feet Wednesday evening before rapidly falling to valley floors overnight into Thursday morning. Additionally, lake-effect snow bands are also possible southeast of Pyramid Lake Thursday evening as very cold air rides over the relatively warm lake surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. &&