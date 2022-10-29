Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash

Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side.
An unidentified male passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver was arrested for a suspected DUI and is currently in custody at the Washoe County Jail.
According to NDOT, all lanes on northbound U.S. 395 were closed until around 10 a.m. that same morning.
No further information has been released at this time.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report.)