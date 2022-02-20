Pet Adoption for Nevada Humane Society 90th Anniversary

The Nevada Humane Society is celebrating 90 years! In honor of many years of service, they offered free pet adoptions only on the day of February 19th, 2022.
They even have adoptable cats and bunnies, in addition to dogs.
Adoptions can always be made at their location in Reno off Longley Lane or on Airport Rd. in Carson City. You can also check their website to see how many animals are available at each site.
About Nevada Humane Society:
"Nevada Humane Society (NHS) is a charitable, non-profit organization and the only open-admission, no-kill shelter in the state of Nevada. Incorporated in 1932, it was originally created to address the suffering of local stray animals. In 2007, our Board of Directors changed the mission of the organization to one of lifesaving, promoting animal welfare while finding homes and providing care for homeless pets in Northern Nevada. In 2014, NHS expanded to include Carson City. In October 2016, we moved into a brand new shelter in Carson City, which will increase the number of lives saved in Northern Nevada. It’s an exciting time for homeless pets and animal lovers, as more than 140,000 animals have been placed into loving homes since our lifesaving mission began in 2007, and we are only continuing to grow."