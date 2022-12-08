UPDATE: Placer County Sheriff's Office has found 16-year-old Dante de la Torre deceased in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.
They say there is no indication Dante’s death was foul play. He will now be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Placer County deputies need your help finding a 16-year-old who was last seen near the I-80 Gold Run rest stop area early Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say Dante Delatorre went to the area for a school project around 12:30 p.m. but did not return and has had no contact with friends and family since that time.
Deputies say they have deployed multiple resources to help in the search.
Delatorre is 5'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair buzz cut and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue sweatshirt, tan pants and brown hiking boots.
If you see him, you're asked to call the Placer County dispatch center at 530-886-5375.
We are aware there are multiple civilian search parties interested in searching for Dante Delatorre, and while we appreciate the offer to help, this will only impede our search for him. More info: https://t.co/2LWZYupxZ3 #PCSO #PlacerCounty #SAR #missing pic.twitter.com/5piuh735tC— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 8, 2022