...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WASHOE LAKE...
* CHANGES: Raised a lake wind advisory for Washoe Lake.
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures 98-103 degrees
expected through the holiday weekend. These temperatures will
reach or exceed daily records in many places. Overnight low
temperatures will also run 10 or more degrees above average for
early September. For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area including Washoe
Lake.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. For the
Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone
to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until
conditions improve. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses
to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a
sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing
boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS
OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, NORTHWEST AND FAR WESTERN NEVADA...
* CHANGES...None.
* Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley
California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire
Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City,
Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far
Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 423 West Humboldt
Basin in Pershing County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern
Washoe County.
* Winds...Southwest 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. Stronger ridge
top gusts 40-50 mph with a few gusts to 60 mph possible.
* Humidity...After a night of poor humidity recovery, especially
for mid-slopes and ridge tops, minimum humidity between 6-12%
is expected in the afternoon.
* Duration...5 to 9 hours.
* Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can
cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first
responders can contain them.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry
vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.
Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for
updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.
&&