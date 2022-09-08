The Mosquito Fire in Placer County is now 6,870-acres, yet still 0% contained  after starting Tuesday night in the Oxbow Reservoir.

Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.

The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.

CAL FIRE says the fire is burning in extremely difficult terrain including steep canyons where directly attacking the fire can be difficult.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

