Haze and smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Foothills near Colfax and west of Lake Tahoe will be around the next few days.
Smoky skies will be the thickest around Lake Tahoe and in the Carson and Washoe valleys, and out to Yerington, and Hawthorne.
Look for moderate to unhealthy air quality and stay inside with the air conditioning on to beat the heat and smoke.
High temperatures will be around 100s degrees for our hottest valleys with cooler weather by the weekend with 85 degrees by Sunday in Reno.