The Reno Police Department and other local agencies say they've seen an increase in overnight burglaries of local businesses.
Police offer these tips to help the public keep their businesses safe.
Lights: Proper lighting eliminates shadows, which burglars use for cover. Light all points of entry, including those on the roof. Leave lights on inside just as you would at home. Replace burned out lights promptly. Have a regular maintenance plan in place for inspecting current lighting and to recommend additional lighting.
Doors: As with windows, check for signs of any structural weaknesses. Use heavy and solid construction, and material that is drill-resistant. You can also reinforce the backs of doors with crossbars. Be sure the doorframes cannot easily be jimmied.
Locks: Secure doors, windows, skylights and other openings with the best possible locks. No lock is burglar proof, but the longer and harder a burglar finds it to break in, the more likely they simply give up or are caught.
Safes: Reduce how much cash you have on hand after hours. If you have cash or other valuables, keep them in a safe anchored to the floor and that is in an lit location visible from outside. Change the combination if staff, who are familiar with it, are terminated or separated from employment. Install and use a drop safe.
Roof: Check ventilation system to ensure it cannot be used to gain entry.
Fences: Make sure that fences are high and sturdy enough that they are not easy to breach. For some workplaces, barbed wire on top of the fence may be appropriate.
Alarm system: Install an alarm system. At least an alarm may offer peace of mind. It is a deterrent to burglars, or forces them to get out quickly if they happen to break in.
Video Surveillance: The use of security cameras depends largely on the available budget, monitoring capabilities, and the physical environment.
If you have burglary information that can help police, you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(Reno Police contributed to this report.)