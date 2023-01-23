Sparks Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a smoke shop on G Street early Sunday evening.
Police say the suspect, who had a gun, demanded money from the cashier at the Yum Yum Vapor & Head Shop just after 6:15 p.m.
Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
The man is about 5’9” tall, and wore a tie-dyed San Francisco Giants sweatshirt, with blue jeans and black mask.
The cashier was not hurt.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.