The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in Winnemucca about a recent NV Energy phone scam.
Residents in the Winnemucca area have been receiving phone calls from a Reno phone number where the caller ID shows as NV Energy, and automated voice telling them their power service will be interrupted unless they pay a deposit.
The phone call then transitions to someone identifying themselves as an employee and they ask for personal information.
These phone calls are a scam and the sheriff's office recommends to not provide any personal information.