The Reno Rodeo Association unveiled the official poster for the 2023 Reno Rodeo this summer!
Each year the president of the association selects and collaborates with an artist to create a limited edition print in honor of the what they're calling the "Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West."
For this year, Reno Rodeo President Greg 'Lightning" Williams selected Northern Nevada native Michael Cowan as this year's poster artist.
“Designing an old-western-style poster is like taking a step back in time,” Cowan said. “It was an honor to create this piece that captures the spirit of the Reno Rodeo and pays homage to the rich history and culture of the Wild West.”
The limited run of 250 signed and numbered prints will be available for sale through the Reno Rodeo office.
For more information about the Reno Rodeo visit renorodeo.com.
Tickets for the 2023 Reno Rodeo are on sale now at RenoRodeo.com/tickets or in person at the Reno Rodeo Association office located at the Livestock Events Center, most easily accessed from Sutro St. through Gate 6. Reno Rodeo encourages fans to only purchase tickets through official channels to avoid high-priced charges by third-party ticket resellers.