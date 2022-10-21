California Lottery players have another chance to win a staggering amount of prize money tomorrow night! Since nobody in the country matched all six numbers from Wednesday’s draw, the Powerball jackpot has now ballooned to an estimated $580 million.
California’s public schools have already won big. That’s because sales from the current Powerball draw sequence, which began back in early August, have generated more than an estimated $36 million for education!
Here are some Powerball fast facts for tomorrow’s draw:
- The lump sum amount for anyone who wins tomorrow night is an estimated $278.2 million.
- This Powerball sequence began with the starting jackpot of $20 million on August 6th and has rolled 33 times. Prior to that, a player in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million jackpot on August 3rd.
- Sales in California for this entire Powerball sequence total approximately $88.5 million already!
- More than 44.2 million tickets have been sold in California during this sequence, and nearly 1.8 million of those tickets have been winners, producing $13.3 million in prizes.
- The largest prize won so far in California during this draw sequence is $2.595 million from a ticket sold in Daly City. It matched five of the six winning numbers from the August 31st draw.
- The Lottery’s network of more than 23,000 retail partners has earned an estimated $5.2 million in commissions and bonuses during this jackpot sequence.
- The last time the Powerball jackpot was this high was back on January 5thwhen another California Lottery player split the massive $632.6 million jackpot with a winner in Green Bay, WI.
- The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $1.586 billion.
The deadline to buy Powerball tickets on draw nights is 7 p.m. PT