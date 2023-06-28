As the City of Reno continues its redistricting process, City officials released initial draft map options for the public to view during a community meeting Tuesday night.
Six draft maps are available for the public to review online at Reno.Gov/Redistricting.
Residents are invited to provide feedback on the drafts through an online survey.
In addition to the survey, options to participate include:
Using the Districtr mapping portal to revise the draft scenarios or submit a new map proposal.
Sending us an email with your feedback and questions at redistricting@reno.gov
Residents can also share ideas and ask questions in-person, including a drop-in session at the beginning of the Feed the Camel event Wednesday, June 28th from 4-6 p.m. at McKinley Arts & Culture Center, 925 Riverside Dr, Reno, NV 89503.
Four additional drop-in sessions are scheduled for the week of July 10:
July 10:
North Valleys Community Center, Noon - 2 p.m.
July 11:
City of Reno Fire Station 11, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
July 12:
South Valleys Library, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Paradise Park, 4 - 6 p.m.
Spanish assistance will be available at the drop-in sessions. Support in American Sign Language will be available at the South Valleys Library session.
For a complete list of upcoming events, visit Reno.gov/Redistricting.
The community can also view the maps at Reno City Hall between June 29 and July 14 at the redistricting drop-in center. Large printed maps will be posted in the lobby on the first floor of City Hall. The drop-in center will be open to the public during normal business hours.
The ultimate goal is to have the new boundaries adopted by Reno City Council by August 23, 2023 and provided to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters by September.
The City must transition to six wards in 2024.
Upcoming meetings:
July 27 - Community Meeting #3 (Final Maps)
August 9 - Reno City Council Meeting (Ordinance Introduction)
August 23 - Reno City Council Meeting (Ordinance Adoption)
All residents, regardless of background, age, or political affiliation, are encouraged to participate in these meetings and other community forums.
Background:
On May 10, 2023, Council adopted the City of Reno redistricting principles and directed staff to move forward with the process, which includes a comprehensive community engagement strategy and working with an independent data analytics firm, FLOAnalytics, to prepare the ward boundary map options.
The transition from five to six wards is the result of state legislation signed into law during the 2017 Session of the Nevada Legislature. The Reno City Charter Committee, a citizen committee appointed by members of the Reno City Council and Nevada Legislature, recommended the change.
With this change, the at-large council seat will be eliminated.
(The City of Reno contributed to this report.)