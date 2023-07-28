The redistricting process in the City of Reno is moving into its final phase as four final map options have been released to residents.
City staff and FLO Analytics, the independent data analytics firm that serves as the consultant on the project, presented the four maps to the public at the third community meeting on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
These four options are the same maps that will be presented to council members during the August 9, 2023, Reno City Council Meeting. Councilmembers will discuss, possibly select, and introduce an ordinance that reflects their selection. Following the August 9 meeting, council members will consider approval of the map for a second time during the final ordinance adoption on August 23, 2023.
The new ward boundaries must be provided to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters by September 1, 2023. This is necessary to prepare for the 2024 election cycle.
“We want to thank the public for participating in the process because their work is how we got here today,” said Calli Wilsey, Director of Policy and Strategy at the City of Reno. “I personally enjoyed the conversations that I’ve had with our constituents at meetings and drop in-sessions.”
Residents are encouraged to continue to share input by submitting public comment during the August 9 and August 23 city council meetings.
Additional ways to provide feedback include:
* An online form at Reno.gov/publiccomment
* Email: publiccomment@reno.gov
* Leave a voicemail: 775-393-4499
Public comment for the maps must be submitted by 4:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 unless residents want to provide public comment live at the meeting.
An interactive tool that allows residents to get a better view of the proposed boundaries is now available. Additionally, large format maps have been posted and are available for public viewing in the lobby of City Hall.
Background:
The transition from five to six wards is the result of state legislation signed into law during the 2017 Session of the Nevada Legislature. The Reno City Charter Committee, a citizen committee appointed by members of the Reno City Council and Nevada Legislature, recommended the change. With this change, the at-large council seat will be eliminated.
On May 10, 2023, Council adopted the City of Reno redistricting principles and directed staff to move forward with the process, which includes a comprehensive community engagement strategy and working with an independent data analytics firm, FLOAnalytics, to prepare the ward boundary map options.
In early June 2023, the City began redistricting with a community meeting where residents could learn the background behind redistricting, the process, and tools they could use to provide feedback. Following that meeting, the City launched a portal, powered by Districtr, which gave residents the tools to draw boundaries they believe will promote fair representation.
In July 2023, City officials released six initial draft map options for public viewing and feedback. Residents provided feedback through community meetings, various in-person drop-in sessions, and an online survey.
As the City continues to finalize the final ward map, residents can still visit the official website at Reno.gov/Redistricting to access information and additional resources.
(City of Reno)