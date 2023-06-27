As the City of Reno continues its redistricting process, City officials will present preliminary draft map options during a community meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Reno City Hall.
In early June, the City began redistricting with a community meeting where residents could learn the background behind the process, and tools they could use to provide feedback.
Following that meeting, the City launched a portal which gave residents the tools to draw their own districts.
If you are unable to attend, the meeting will be streamed virtually here: Webinar Registration - Zoom
Original story from June 1:
The City of Reno is encouraging residents to participate in the upcoming redistricting process as the City must be divided into six wards by January 2024. The City’s goal for the 2023 redistricting process includes a transparent, data-driven, and community informed approach.
Starting in June, there will be several in-person meetings for residents and to learn more about the redistricting process and share their feedback.
The first community meeting was held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Reno City Hall. The public may also attend the meeting virtually.
All residents, regardless of background, age, or political affiliation, are welcome to participate in these community forums. Following the June 1 community meeting, a public input portal will go live for participants to begin identifying their own communities of interest and submitting their own draft maps. Visit Reno.gov/Redistricting to sign up to receive important updates and reminders throughout the process.
“Redistricting plays an important role in shaping the future of the city,” said Calli Wilsey, Director of Policy and Strategy at the City. “It shapes our neighborhoods, preserves communities, and determines how constituents are represented in our government.”
On May 10, 2023, Council adopted the City of Reno redistricting principles and directed staff to move forward with the process, which includes a comprehensive community engagement strategy and working with an independent data analytics firm, Flo Analytics, to prepare the ward boundary map options.
The transition from five to six wards is the result of state legislation signed into law during the 2017 Session of the Nevada Legislature.
The City encourages residents to visit the official website at Reno.gov/Redistricting to access information and additional resources.
