Following a comprehensive community engagement process, Reno City Council selected Final Map Option E as the new ward map which will transition the City from five to six wards next year. The sixth ward will replace the at-large councilmember position following the 2024 general election.
This map will take effect in January 2024 for candidate filing and election voting. For all other purposes, the map will be effective when the results of the 2024 election are declared in November 2024.
“Thank you to the community for engaging with us during this process,” said Doug Thornley, Reno City Manager. “We could not have done this alone. Whether it was at the meetings, drop-in sessions, or on the digital portals, Reno residents stepped up and told us how they want to be represented.”
Highlights from this map include:
- It meets the population balance requirements with each ward having approximately 43,000-45,000 residents.
- Downtown Reno is represented in one single ward.
- Many communities of interest are maintained in one ward including the Yori/Grove and Brinkby/Lymbery area, the Northeast neighborhood, the university and surrounding neighborhoods, the North Valleys, Wells Avenue district, Midtown, the Lakeridge/Rancharrah/Del Monte area, and the Double Diamond/Bella Vista/Damonte areas.
Resources for Residents:
The City has launched a map comparison tool that allows residents to see how the new boundaries will impact them. Residents can look up their address to see which ward they live in now and which ward they will vote in during the 2024 and future elections. Residents in wards 1, 3, 5, and 6 will vote for their representative on the City Council during the 2024 election cycle.
Residents who need help with the tool can call 775-334-4636 or email Redistricting@Reno.Gov.
As the City transitions from five to six wards, residents can still visit the official website at Reno.gov/Redistricting to access information and additional resources.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)