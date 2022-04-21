Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground. Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it. Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin said Thursday that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant. Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.