California’s governor has declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak. It makes California the second state in three days to take the step. Nearly 800 cases have been reported in the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom said his declaration Monday will help California coordinate a government-wide response. He says the state will continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization. The move came after a similar declaration in New York state on Saturday, and in San Francisco on Thursday.