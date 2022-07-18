The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, has been in full swing since July 1 and has experienced sold out crowds. If you’re planning on attending the Dragon Lights, officials have a few “pro tips” to help you plan and have a wonderful experience at the event.
“These pro tips are meant to remind our guests of a few items that will make their Dragon Lights experience more enjoyable,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager.
Pro Tip #1 – Parking
Plan for parking. The entrance to the Festival is near the Wilbur D. May Museum. The Museum parking lot is reserved for ADA. There is free parking at Rancho San Rafael Park. Follow the signs and staff directing traffic. For more information about parking, you can visit their website.
Pro Tip #2 - Children
We know how much the Festival delights everyone especially children. Children enjoy being surrounded by the bright lights of the lanterns and the interactive playground is a must! Please keep in mind that children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. As there are many a lot of beautiful distractions, please keep the little ones close so that they don’t get lost.
Pro Tip #3 – Daytime at the Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
The Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is open until 5 pm every day and is free to visit. The Garden will close at 5 pm for Dragon Lights. Please plan your visit accordingly if you hope to visit the Garden in the day time.
Pro Tip #4 – Magic Hour
The Magic Hour happens every evening when the sun sets. The illuminating lights will come on at 7:30pm bringing life to the lanterns. Book tickets online early and plan accordingly.
Pro Tip #5 – Food Trucks
Want to eat amongst the lanterns? You’re in luck! They have several food trucks stationed in the Festival with a variety of culinary options for the entire family.
The Dragon Lights Festival has transformed Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens into an illuminous wonderland. The Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 pm through August 12.
The event features more than 40 new larger-than-life LED light installations.
Tickets for the Festival are available at https://dragonlightsreno.org/