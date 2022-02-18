The Nevada Woman, Infant and Children (WIC) program is issuing guidance to parents and caregivers to not use certain powdered infant formulas produced by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan due to an outbreak of bacterial infections.
The affected brands of formula include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare. Nevada WIC has confirmed that the recalled products are in Nevada.
The Nevada WIC Program, in line in the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warns consumers to avoid purchasing and check their formula to confirm it is not from the Michigan facility.
The warning has been issued after four infants in Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas were hospitalized with infections of Cronobactersakazakii and Salmonella.
Here is a list of products affected by the recall:
• 12.6 oz Total Comfort powder
• 12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up powder
• All EleCare powder Infant and Jr
• All Alimentum powder
• 12.5 oz Similac Sensitive powder
• 12.4 oz Similac Advance powder
Consumers are advised to check the expiration date and the alphanumeric code on the bottom of the product.
If all of the items are present the product should not be used.
• the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
• the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2
• the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
If the formula is not on this list and does not have any of the above items on its labelling, it should be safe to consume. Nevada WIC is advising retailers and providers to check their inventory for any of the contaminated products by visiting https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/product-lookup.html