As Thanksgiving approaches, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada reminds everyone that safety should be the key ingredient in holiday cooking. That’s because there are more home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
“For most of us, cooking activities increase during Thanksgiving and through the holidays,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “Unfortunately, cooking is the leading cause of home fires across the country, and Thanksgiving Day is the most hazardous. But by adding preventive safety measures, we can reduce the risk of home fires, injuries, and property damage.”
For holiday cooking and throughout the year, don’t forget these nine safety tips:
1. Never leave food cooking on stove burners unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
2. Move items that can burn away from the stove, including dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper, and curtains.
3. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas.
4.Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.
5.When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil, and carefully remove the pan from the burner using a protective oven mitt or hot pads.
6. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby incase to serve as a cover to put out a pan fire. Leave until completely cooled.
7.Turn pot handles to the back of the stove so no one bumps or pulls them over.
8. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.
9. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.
To learn more, you can visit redcross.org/prepare