In a July 12 award ceremony, Stewart Joiner Davis from Reno, Nevada was announced the first place winner in Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center's (OHMTEC) International Solo Contest's Elementary School Division.
The award ceremony can be seen below.
He wins the prize for his rendition of "Ten Minutes Ago" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella stage play.
Davis earned a cash prize, a voice lesson with Broadway and American Idol veteran, Justin Guarini, and the opportunity to perform and record his winning song in Oscar Hammerstein's living room at Highland Farm.
Stewart will travel to Doylestown Pennsylvania in September to perform in Hammerstein’s home at a Community sing along festival.
A prestigious panel of judges evaluated the final round of solo submissions, including vocal coach Bob Marks, owner of Carson-Adler Agency, Nancy Carson, Associate Dean and Professor of Voice at Ithaca College, Ivy Waltz, and Dan Callaway, Assistant Professor of Voice at Boston Conservatory.
Original Story, Jun 3, 2022:
The nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (OHMTEC) is proud to announce the finalists in their international solo contest which includes a 10-yead-old from Reno.
Stewart Joiner Davis performed "Do Re Mi" from The Sound of Music and if he wins, Davis would win will earn cash prizes, a voice lesson with Broadway and American Idol veteran, Justin Guarini.
The contest was created in 2021 by OHMTEC Board Member and Music Educator, Jaime Rogers, in response to the challenges of teaching virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers stated, “I created this contest as a way to create a safe and valuable performance experience for young people who were unable to publicly share their talents during the isolation of the COVID19 pandemic. Although many of us have been able to return to public performances in some capacity, the value of educating our next generation of performers and theatre consumers about Oscar Hammerstein II’s lyrics and legacy remains; not to mention the immense joy we all share at viewing these wonderful and talented young singers perform his songs with such poise and passion
OHMTEC was pleased to offer this opportunity for singers of all ages to display their talents and celebrate the works of the “Father of Broadway,” who contributed lyrics to over 800 songs that continue to reverberate around the world.
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has been raising funds to support the non-profit’s ongoing vision to secure the Highland Farm property and realize the dream of a museum and theatre education center on the site of Oscar Hammerstein’s home.
The initial fundraising target, which will secure the property and ensure its preservation into the future, has been set at $2 million. To contribute to the effort to #SaveOscarsHome, please visit www.HammersteinMuseum.org
