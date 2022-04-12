The Reno Aces are partnering with the Reno Rodeo Foundation to help raise funds for the non-profit organization’s Bears & Badges program.
Half of every ticket purchased for the April 23 home game against the Salt Lake Bees will be donated to the Reno Rodeo Foundation to help the Demin Drive kids.
After more than 500 bears were purchased in December 2020 during the annual Denim Drive, the Reno Rodeo Foundation chose to make them the center point of a new spring campaign to provide comfort for abused and neglected infants, children and teens who have been rescued from unfit homes.
The Reno Rodeo Foundation joined forces with Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies to create the annual month-long campaign, Bears & Badges.
“When the public thinks about law enforcement their primary thought is probably around how they keep the community safe from crime,” said Clara Andriola, executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation. “Every day, law enforcement officers are on the frontlines helping remove kids from unsafe situations, which can be a very scary time for them. Having a brand-new teddy bear waiting for them in the back of the squad car or in the reading rooms when they must attend family court proceedings can provide immense comfort and security during uncertain times.”
A long-time supporter of the Reno Rodeo Foundation and the Denim Drive, The Reno Aces are joining the effort to raise funds for new teddy bears to kids who need comfort in challenging times.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Reno Rodeo Foundation and help contribute to their Bears & Badges program,” said Reno Aces Community Relations Manager, Mary Knezovich. “This partnership with the Reno Rodeo Foundation has only grown over the years, and we've been fortunate enough to see how this program impacts countless youth across Northern Nevada."
Also enjoying the ball game on April 23 will be 100 foster kids and their families as well as Northern Nevada law enforcement agency partners in support of the Demin Drive kids they help every day throughout 14 Nevada counties.
For tickets and information, visit renorodeofoundation.org.