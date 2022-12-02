The City of Reno says it received a perfect score (100) achievement on the 2022 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), a Human Rights Campaign (HRC) rating system based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and the City leadership's position on LGBTQ+ equality.
This is the fifth consecutive year the City of Reno has earned this prestigious distinction. The 2022 MEI is a nationwide evaluation of 506 cities on how inclusive cities’ laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people.
The City of Reno received a six-point increase in raw points totaling 113 due to expanding a non-discrimination statement in the organization’s Purchasing Policy, independent contract agreements, and policy and professional service contracts.
“This further demonstrates our commitment to inclusivity not only to the LGBTQ+ community, but to all communities we serve,” City of Reno Chief Equity & Community Relationships Officer Cynthia Esparza said. “I’m extremely proud of the work the City has done and continues to do around community equity.”
In 2020, the City of Reno received northern Nevada's only perfect score. Just 94 out of 506 cities nationwide received this accolade. Please see below some of the notable efforts that helped earn the City this esteemed recognition.
- Designated LGBTQ liaisons in the City Manager’s Office and Reno Police Department (RPD)
- Extended transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to City staff
- Welcomed an openly LGBTQ elected official
In 2021, the City again received a perfect score due to the expanded commitment that included:
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee designed to help make the City of Reno a more inclusive place to work
- City of Reno Pride Parade participation
- Rainbow flag under the Reno arch
- Rainbow pathways at Idlewild Park
- Partnering on a Reno Pride t-shirt sale with Our Center with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Our Center
