The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) announced that it will host a Heritage Aircraft Display during this year’s event to commemorate the final year of the National Championship Air Races (NCAR) at the Reno-Stead Airport.
Rather than hold the National Aviation Heritage Invitational (NAHI) vintage aircraft competition, qualified aircraft will be on display for the public to see up close along with select planes from the last 59 years of NCAR in Nevada.
"We are expanding this year’s Heritage Aircraft Display to include a celebration of almost 60 years of air racing history in Reno in addition to the very popular and important heritage aircraft that NAHI has recognized,” said Tony Logoteta, chief operating officer of RARA. “Additionally, we are inviting former racers and vintage aircraft that have been integral to our legacy to join us one last time in Reno and be part of this special commemorative showcase. We especially want to thank NAHI for their support and participation in bringing this important historical element to the National Championship Air Races for so many years.”
As part of the Heritage display during this year’s event, attendees can expect a fantastic assortment of aviation history, as well as many vintage and storied aircraft. Fans will also have the opportunity to see colorful race planes up close, meet the crews and experience the legacy of the National Championship Air Race at this year’s last installment.
"We’re excited to see this year’s expanded version of the Heritage Aircraft Display to include former racers and a wider variety of vintage aircraft,” stated Ken Perich, executive director of NAHI. “While NAHI will not hold a formal judging of vintage aircraft this year, this unique display represents a cross-section of nearly six decades of aviation history at the Reno Air Races. We have been partners with the National Championship Air Races for over a quarter of a century and are looking forward to commemorating that at the 2023 event.”
To learn more about the event’s final year, stay up to date on event news or purchase tickets, click here: National Championship Air Races | Reno Air Races