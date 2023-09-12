The National Championship Air Races are happening this week - and this year organizers are preparing for the final event in Northern Nevada.
"Reno's been the home of this thing since 1964. Bill Stead actually founded this, we're still in the home of Stead out there and we're looking forward to a great week. Come out on Sunday and be a part of the final flag in Reno and enjoy something that's iconic and going away,” says Tony Marini, Reno Air Race Association Board Member.
They're encouraging everyone in the community to come out to the last air races in Reno - and general admission tickets are still available.
The National Championship Air Races will take place September 13-17 at the Reno-Stead Airport and will include military demonstrations and seven classes of air racing with more than 150 planes and pilots as well as hands-on displays and experiences.