Today the Reno City Council approved a $862 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year (FY23/24). The comprehensive budget prioritizes key areas that will drive the City's development and address the changing needs of the community. The FY 23/24 General Fund budget is an increase of about $21 million compared to FY 22/23.
The FY 23/24 adopted budget puts increased emphasis on public safety, infrastructure, economic development, arts, parks and historical resources. 28 new positions are part of the new budget including 10 positions for Reno Police Department, three paramedic positions for Reno Fire Department, and a park ranger.
“I am proud of my colleagues for putting in the tough work to get this budget passed,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The annual budget approval process is one of the most important duties we take on as elected officials to support the city’s strategic priorities.”
The approved budget will now serve as a roadmap for the city's planning and resource allocation in the coming year. Residents can see the budget report from Wednesday’s council meeting here.
(City of Reno)