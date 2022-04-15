On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9 a.m., locals are invited to the Ward 1 Reno Community Clean Up at Virginia Lake, hosted by Reno City Councilmember Jenny Brekhus in partnership with Waste Management.
The Clean Up is scheduled to go until 12 p.m. (Noon).
“We are excited to engage the community and help beautify our neighborhoods,” Brekhus said. “Volunteers will be helping manage traffic to reduce car congestion, throw trash in dumpster bins as constituents arrive, ensure there is no illegal dumping, and/or help walk the neighborhood to clean up any trash or debris around the walking path by the lake and surrounding areas.”
Four dumpsters will be located in the parking lot on Lymbery Street for residents to drop off trash, yard waste, and other large items.
“Keeping community hubs like Virginia Lake clean is essential for the betterment of Reno, be it for the families enjoying the picnic areas or the pet owners taking advantage of the dog park,” said Kendra Kostelecky, Northern Nevada PSS Manager at Waste Management. “It's wonderful seeing our services in action to keep this city cleaner.”
Anyone interested in volunteering and engaging with the community can sign up online here.