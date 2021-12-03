Placer County deputies have arrested two Reno people they say swallowed balloons of methamphetamine during a traffic stop late last month.
Deputies say the traffic stop happened at 2:45 a.m. on November 29th on North Lake Boulevard in Kings Beach.
Deputies say 40-year-old Shanaia Joseph was driving a pickup stolen out of Reno and say the passenger, 29-year-old Tyler Cain was a felon with an outstanding Santa Clara County warrant.
Deputies say they also found an expandable baton belonging to Cain inside the truck.
Both suspects were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, and Cain was also arrested for being a felon in possession of a baton.
During the investigation, authorities say they also learned that both suspects had each swallowed three balloons of meth.
They were taken to the hospital and then booked at the Auburn Jail with the added charge of possession of methamphetamine.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)