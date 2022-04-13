Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Ralston St. and University Terrace in Reno around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to fire officials on scene, a vehicle caught fire and caused the garage to catch fire. Officials say the garage was detached so there was no damage to any surrounding homes.
Upon arrival, crews started to hose down the vehicle and garage and prevented it from reaching the structure. They do say the garage might be completely lost, though.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Ralston Street is currently closed from Elm Street to University Terrace, so avoid the area.
Great work by @RenoFireDept @RenoFirefighter A truck crashed into a garage and started a fire. The crews stopped the blaze at the garage preventing it from getting into the home. Ralston closed from Elm to University Terrace. Crews are still working in the area. Please stay clear pic.twitter.com/iW3xrgvMwg— David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) April 13, 2022
Any further developments will be posted here.